A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a piece of concrete that fell from a US-127 overpass.
Ingham County officials said the 38-year-old Jackson woman was driving on US-127 near the Barnes Road overpass in Vevay Township at around 8 a.m. when the piece of concrete broke free from the bridge and hit her vehicle.
The chunk of concrete went through the vehicle’s windshield and hit her in the head.
She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Michigan Department of Transportation was notified and is inspecting the bridge.
