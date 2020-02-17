Waves crashing along the lakeshore, the sun beating down, perhaps a book or a drink in your hand. Your favorite summertime spot. It’s a typical Michigan tradition for many Michiganders.
But this year, life along the Great Lakes has been a little bit more challenging. High winds, high waves, and high-water levels have wreaked havoc along the shoreline. So, we decided to check out how some tourist towns are handling the problem, and what they expect to do for the summer season.
The city of South Haven, southwest of Grand Rapids, is one of those communities that is facing the challenges of lakeshore flooding and erosion.
“What we are seeing is impacts from the high-water levels affecting all of our riverfront and waterfront areas.,” says Kate Hosier, Assistant City Manager and Harbor Master for the City of South Haven.
One of the biggest challenges for some of these shoreline cities? Paying the high cost of any damage and prevention measures, mostly related to infrastructure. Work in the parks, improvements to the harbor, beach erosion measures, just to name a few things. It all adds up. And the final cost? An estimated 8-to-16 million dollars, according to a report submitted to a Michigan House Sub Committee focused on the environment.
That price also includes work being done along the waterfront areas that are popular during the summer tourism season, like local marinas. The potential cost for that? Anywhere from 2-to-6 million dollars.
“We are seeing that our four municipal marinas are going to be affected by the high water. And more than likely as lake levels rise, we’ll see the water levels rise above the docks this year.”
Water already rose over the docks a few times in 2019, and with water levels projected to rise even further this year, that could have a big impact on boaters. With that in mind, the city created a high-water policy for the months ahead.
“That policy contemplates that if the water does rise as projected by the Corp of Engineers, that we may delay opening, typically April 15th, but we may delay until May or June, or whenever we feel the water levels are down safely enough.,” Hosier explained. “And unfortunately, that may mean they may not open due to the water levels.”
Not only could these problems impact boaters, but also those just looking to take a load off in the sand.
We brought out the TV5 drone to capture some of the damage in Van Buren State Park, also in South Haven. The sidewalk access to the beach? Washed away. Yards of sand for beachgoers now underwater, with water nearly up to the dunes. Despite this, the city is fortunate enough to have seven bathing beaches.
Hosier tells us although your favorite spot might be affected, there’s still plenty of beach to go around. “It will probably change people’s bathing beaches, so if you can’t go to South Beach, maybe you’ll go to North Beach, there’s still quite a bit of sand there.”
So, what’s causing all these issues? The wet pattern we’ve seen over the long-term isn’t helping. Most notably, the last two years in the state of Michigan have been the wettest on record. Five of the all-time wettest years have also occurred since 2010. And if that weren’t enough, we’ve only had one drier than normal year since 2008.
Deanna Apps is a physical scientist with the Army Corp of Engineers. In addition to the wet pattern, she said there are some other factors, too.
“The three main components we’re tracking are precipitation, evaporation, and run off. For example, these last two months we’ve seen a fairly warm December and January, which has increased the run-off in the basin, and also reduced evaporation during this time as well. And that’s played an important role in the lakes over just these last two months, specifically Lake Michigan and Huron, where we haven’t really seen much of a season decline as we typically would.”
So, is there any hope for some relief along the shorelines? Or is this becoming a long-term trend?
Apps says it’s tough to say, telling us, “How long it lasts? It’s really up to Mother Nature. We suspect at some point we’ll transition back to near average or low water, but when that occurs is a bit uncertain.”
There’s no doubt, the water levels on the Great Lakes are concerning, especially for those who live along the shoreline. But for many of us who plan vacations and other activities in these areas, while the impacts may force you to be a little more flexible with your plans, the summer fun will go on.
