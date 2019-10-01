The roadside drug testing pilot program is expanding into parts of Mid-Michigan.
The move comes after the Michigan State Police (MSP) conducted a one-year Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program in five Michigan counties: Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw.
Under the pilot program a person may be required to submit a preliminary oral fluid analysis to detect the presence of a controlled substance in the person’s body if officials believe the driver is impaired by drugs.
The sample is obtained by a mouth swab, and tests for the presence of the following drugs: amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis (delta 9 THC), cocaine, methamphetamines and opiates.
Refusal to submit to a preliminary oral fluid analysis upon lawful demand of a police officer is a civil infraction.
Participating law enforcement agencies include:
Adrian Township Police Department
Allegan County Sheriff’s Department
Alma Department of Public Safety
Alpena Police Department
Ann Arbor Police Department
Auburn Hills Police Department
Battle Creek Police Department
Bay City Police Department
Bay County Sheriff’s Office
Berrien County Sheriff’s Office
Bloomfield Township Police Department
Cadillac Police Department
Canton Township Police Department
Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office
Chikaming Township Police Department
Clawson Police Department
Dearborn Police Department
Escanaba Department of Public Safety
Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office
Grand Blanc Township Police Department
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety
Grand Rapids Police Department
Grand Valley State University Police Department
Greenville Department of Public Safety
Hamburg Township Police Department
Imlay City Police Department
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office
Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department
Kent County Sheriff’s Office
Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Lapeer Police Department
Lincoln Township Police Department
Livonia Police Department
Macomb County Sheriff’s Department
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
Menominee Police Department
Michigan State Police
Midland Police Department
Monroe Department of Public Safety
Mt. Pleasant Police Department
Muskegon Police Department
Novi Police Department
Oscoda Township Police Department
Petoskey Department of Public Safety
Pokagon Tribal Police
Port Huron Police Department
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department
Southfield Police Department
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office
Troy Police Department
University of Michigan Police Department
Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office
Wayland Police Department
Western Michigan University Department of Public Service
Ypsilanti Police Department
In 2018, there were 247 drug-involved traffic fatalities, according to MSP.
