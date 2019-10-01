GENERIC: Police lights
Stock photo

The roadside drug testing pilot program is expanding into parts of Mid-Michigan.

The move comes after the Michigan State Police (MSP) conducted a one-year Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program in five Michigan counties: Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw.

Under the pilot program a person may be required to submit a preliminary oral fluid analysis to detect the presence of a controlled substance in the person’s body if officials believe the driver is impaired by drugs.

The sample is obtained by a mouth swab, and tests for the presence of the following drugs: amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis (delta 9 THC), cocaine, methamphetamines and opiates.

Refusal to submit to a preliminary oral fluid analysis upon lawful demand of a police officer is a civil infraction.

Participating law enforcement agencies include:

Adrian Township Police Department

Allegan County Sheriff’s Department

Alma Department of Public Safety

Alpena Police Department

Ann Arbor Police Department

Auburn Hills Police Department

Battle Creek Police Department

Bay City Police Department

Bay County Sheriff’s Office

Berrien County Sheriff’s Office

Bloomfield Township Police Department

Cadillac Police Department

Canton Township Police Department

Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office

Chikaming Township Police Department

Clawson Police Department

Dearborn Police Department

Escanaba Department of Public Safety

Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office

Grand Blanc Township Police Department

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety

Grand Rapids Police Department

Grand Valley State University Police Department

Greenville Department of Public Safety

Hamburg Township Police Department

Imlay City Police Department

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office

Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department

Kent County Sheriff’s Office

Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Lapeer Police Department

Lincoln Township Police Department

Livonia Police Department

Macomb County Sheriff’s Department

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office

Menominee Police Department

Michigan State Police

Midland Police Department

Monroe Department of Public Safety

Mt. Pleasant Police Department

Muskegon Police Department

Novi Police Department

Oscoda Township Police Department

Petoskey Department of Public Safety

Pokagon Tribal Police

Port Huron Police Department

Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department

Southfield Police Department

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office

Troy Police Department

University of Michigan Police Department

Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office

Wayland Police Department

Western Michigan University Department of Public Service

Ypsilanti Police Department

In 2018, there were 247 drug-involved traffic fatalities, according to MSP.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.