Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on July 2 that charges have been filed against Teri Marie Miller of Edmore for embezzling from a 90-year-old woman that she was providing care to.
Miller was charged with one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $100,000; one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000; one count of using a computer to commit a crime; three counts of using a financial transaction device without consent; and one count of tax – failure to file.
Miller was also arraigned on one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer stemming from her late April arrest on the embezzlement charges.
The case was referred to the attorney general by the Montcalm County Prosecutor’s Office after the victim’s family filed a complaint and the Michigan State Police investigated the allegations.
“Protecting Michigan’s most vulnerable adults has been a top priority of mine since I took office, and I appreciate Montcalm County Prosecutor Andrea Krause’s support in that effort,” Nessel said. “Preying on unsuspecting victims or those who depend on another for assistance is simply unacceptable. My office takes reports of elder abuse very seriously, and we will continue to investigate any and all claims that hint of wrongdoings against our senior populations and prosecute those cases whenever appropriate.”
The elderly woman lived with her daughter and son-in-law, but after her daughter passed away in 2018, the son-in-law hired his sister, Terri Miller, to care for her.
Miller allegedly stole from the victim’s bank account and used her Discover Card to obtain cash advances without the victim’s consent.
“It is great that we have a resource like the Attorney General’s office to assist local prosecutors,” Prosecutor Krause said. “I appreciate their efforts in this case.”
Miller was released from jail on a $70,000 personal recognizance bond and a probably cause conference has been scheduled for July 13.
