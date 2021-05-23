One leader is calling for support as districts and schools try to recover post-pandemic.
Abby Cypher is the executive director of the Michigan Association of Administrators of Special Education.
“If people are not in a good place when they come to work, or if students aren't in a place where they can access learning. What we teach is sort of irrelevant,” Cypher said.
She believes teacher shortages and burnout needs to be address in the state right away.
That is why the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery, that came out this week, is important.
"The first thing that the blueprint talks about is wellness," Cypher said.
The blueprint was released by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week. It was created by the Student Recovery Advisory Council and contains evidence-based recommendations to help districts and schools recover from the pandemic.
Cypher said to help students, teachers need to have support.
“We care about what you have to contribute, and you are what makes our organization special. And that's what people are looking for in a job so. We have to show that in education,” Cypher said.
Cypher said the blueprint is to support school leaders as they design how to best to utilize state and federal recovery funds.
Besides wellness, recommendations were given to schools to address things like academics and community engagement. Each district can decide how they want to implement the recommendations based on their needs according to Cypher.
She hopes that this blueprint will help with teacher retention and encourage people to go into the field. Which would of course help student success.
“It's before we even go into learning tools and resources and support that they need in order to be successful. So, they talk about conducting universal mental health screenings, and I think that that applies both with students and staff. Just to figure out. What's happening and why? Because I think why people are struggling will vary by community and circumstances," Cypher said.
