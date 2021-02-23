The results are in: Standardized testing will resume this school year.
“Those tests are far less important than getting kids in front of a teacher,” said David Crim from the Michigan Education Association.
One mid-Michigan teacher agrees.
“A lot of people are under a tremendous amount of stress this year,” said Amy Urbanowski-Nowak from the Birch Run Education Association. “When it comes to job loss and the stress of the pandemic, students are feeling that, and teachers are feeling that.”
Because educators like Urbanowski-Nowak are working their hardest, the uncertainty spurred by the pandemic has meant lost learning. Some students across the state are struggling.
“Teachers are trying to catch up and help out those students in any way that they can,” she said.
Standardized testing could eat up that learning time, it’s one reason State Superintendent Michael Rice asked the U.S. Department of Education to waive the testing just like last year.
The plea fell short and testing must resume. The department’s decision is to understand the impact covid has had on learning and identify what resources students need. It will allow the tests to be shortened even delayed up until the fall.
The feds are allowing remote testing but the big question that remains is how?
“I don’t think it’s possible to do these kinds of tests by zoom or by virtual learning,” Crim said. “That’s something that’ll have to be worked out.”
And toughed out despite being an unfavorable decision.
“Especially during a pandemic to waste precious times in the classroom, doesn’t seem like a good idea,” Crim said.
And our teachers will be further put to the test.
