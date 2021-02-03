State Superintendent Michael Rice is asking lawmakers to tack on more time to the school year to catch up with lost learning.
Local school districts are on the fence about the extension.
“The pandemic has proven doing your schoolwork from behind a screen can be a big challenge,” Rice said.
Some schools had issues right off the bat.
“A lot of students didn’t have access to technology right off the get go when we had to go into remote learning, districts had to scramble,” said Frank Burger teacher at Carman Ainsworth.
And students didn’t all have the same support at home.
“We know there’s some lost learning that’s occurred,” said Stephen Bigelow, Superintendent at Bay City Public Schools. “It really depends on what kind of support they’ve had behind the scenes when they’re not in school.”
And to help students catch up with lost learning Rice is asking lawmakers to consider extending the school year beyond the standard 180 days post-pandemic.
“The 180 days in michigan are not equitable in what we see in other countries where they’re successful with their education,” Bigelow said.
Bigelow said the idea could potentially work.
“I do think it can be effective,” he said. “Anytime you’re increasing time of instruction, that’s helpful.”
Burger says it may not be the right answer.
“There’s a whole host of issues that are going to take place if you try to lengthen the school year,” Burger said. “One is going to be I don’t know where state’s going to come up with the money to pay teachers. Because we certainly are not working an extra 10, 14, 15 days on the same salary.”
Also, probably not too thrilled with the idea is the students.
“Anytime you’re extending a school year and reducing summer vacation, it’s unpopular with students,” Bigelow said.
But students don’t have to worry about losing out on summer fun just yet, the school year extension wouldn’t take effect in 202. It would likely need legislative approval.
“It’s not as simple as just saying we’ll extend the year. There’s a process we go through,” Burger said. "School calendar is a mandatory subject of bargaining with the local teacher’s union. So this has to be bargained.”
