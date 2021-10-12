Three new cases of Easter Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found in horse from Genesee and Shiawassee counties, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).
EEE is a mosquito-borne disease which is typically seen in the late summer to early fall. Mosquitoes that carry EEE will still pose a threat until there has been at least one hard freeze where the temperatures fall below 28 degrees Fahrenheit for several hours, MARD said.
In addition to the newer cases, Michigan has experienced a total of eight cases of EEE in animals for 2021 including one deer from Livingston County and seven horses from Barry, Genesee, Livingston, Otsego, and Shiawassee counties. There was also the discovery of one EEE-positive mosquito pool in Barry County.
No human cases of the disease have been identified this year. Overall, while case numbers are down from the total seen in 2020, 41 animal cases and four human cases, the agriculture department is still advising Michiganders to protect their animals and themselves from EEE.
“When combatting EEE, the date on the calendar is not as important as the temperatures being experienced,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “Our current mild temperatures mean horse owners should not ease up on taking precautions, including vaccination. Since the mortality rate of EEE in horses can be as high as 90 percent, it is important for owners to work with their veterinarian to ensure their animals are properly vaccinated.”
To further protect horses and other domestic animals, such as dogs, sheep, and goats, owners are encouraged to eliminate standing water on their property, place livestock in a barn under fans from dusk to dawn to avoid peak mosquito activity, use insect repellants that are approved for the species, and contact a veterinarian if an animal displays any sign of illness—fever and stumbling, which can progress to being down and struggling to stand.
“Michiganders need to continue taking precautions against mosquitoes as they take advantage of our current mild weather conditions and enjoy outdoor activities,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “People can also be infected with EEE from the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus, which can lead to serious health impacts and even death.”
