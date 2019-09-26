A deer in Kent County has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services notified the Kent County Health Department of the case on Thursday.
Kent County health officials are urging residents to take extra steps to protect themselves from EEE and West Nile Virus.
The MDHHS is encouraging officials in Kent County consider postponing, rescheduling or canceling outdoor activities that happen at or after dusk.
The recommendation is being made out of an abundance of caution and applies until the first hard frost of the year, the Kent County Health Department said.
So far this year, there have been eight confirmed cases of EEE in humans in Michigan. Three of those have been fatal.
EEE has been detected in animals in several Michigan counties including Genesee and Lapeer.
“EEE is an exceedingly rare but dangerous disease,” says Dr. Nirali Bora, KCHD Medical Director. “Only about 4 to 5 percent of human EEE infections result in illness and most people who are infected will never show symptoms. Those who do become infected may develop fever, chills, body and joint aches.”
You can do the following to protect yourself:
- Limit time spent outdoors during dusk.
- Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET. Follow all label directions. To find out more about repellants go to https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply DEET insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
- Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.
