EV charging station
Source: Consumers Energy

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced $1.7 million in grants for electric vehicle charger stations across the state.

"EGLE is committed to the future of mobility through investment in infrastructure that is needed to support EVs and it has identified optimal charger locations across Michigan," the state said.

The grants will partially fund 36 charging stations with a total of 76 plug-in points for automobiles and light-utility vehicles.

“Michigan is known for building America’s cars, and this commitment to future mobility infrastructure continues to keep us at the forefront of needed automotive innovation,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “With partnerships like this between government and private industry, we will take actions that will have a positive and lasting environmental impact while improving transportation infrastructure.”

“These grants show a commitment by EGLE, private businesses and Michigan utilities to expand the availability of electric vehicle chargers across the state and facilitate EV adoption among Michigan drivers,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “This is a significant step toward an electrified transportation future that will keep Michigan in the forefront of cutting-edge mobility and writes another chapter in the state’s storied history of innovation in the transportation industry.”

Below is a table outlining where the grant money will go:

 GranteeChargers Total granted 
 Meijer, Inc. (Ann Arbor, Muskegon, East Lansing, Grand Rapids)  8 $187,102.50
 Folk Oil Co. (Dundee, Whitmore, Perry) 6 $146,845
 U-Go Stations Inc. (Traverse City, Clare) 4 $100,000
 Blarney Castle Oil & Propane (Ludington, Clare) 4 $99,674
 J&H Oil Co. (Cadillac, Grandville) 4 $98,674
 City of Marshall 4 $98,140
 Walters-Dimmick Petroleum Inc. (Marshall, Big Rapids) 4 $94,674
 Hage Automotive (Elk Rapids, Grayling, Mackinaw City) 9 $92,038.50
 City of Rogers City 2 $80,000
 West Huron Properties LLC (Ann Arbor) 4 $80,000
 A4 Energy LLC (Brownstown Township) 2 $50,000
 M53 Enterprises LLC (Washington Township) 2 $50,000
 Venture Plaza Associates (Troy) 2 $50,000
 NuVu Fuels Michigan LLC (Ionia) 2 $49,837
 Roan & Black Inc. (Saugatuck) 2 $49,837
 Northland Food and Family Center (Kalkaska) 2 $49,817
 Bishop International Airport Authority (Flint) 2 $47,337
 City of Gaylord 2 $41,212.50
 City of Saginaw 2 $40,370
 Flint Downtown Development Authority 2 $40,228.04
 Dore's Stores, Inc./The Jerky Outlet (Kawkawlin) 2 $39,395.50
 Delhi Charter Township 2 $35,909
 Gemini Capital Management IX LLC (Alma) 2 $35,895.50
 City of Norway 1 $26,311.30

“EVs are expected to represent 33 percent of new vehicle sales by 2025, and 51 percent by 2030,” said Trevor Pawl, the chief mobility officer with the State of Michigan’s new Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. “EGLE’s investment in DC fast charging shows that Michigan is committed to remaining on the leading edge of EV growth globally. The Governor’s new Office of Future Mobility and Electrification will work with EGLE to build on the momentum this program has created.”

