The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has approved the permit for an Ajax asphalt plant in Genesee Township with specific conditions and restrictions.

EGLE said the restrictions will provide safeguards to ensure compliance with the law and will help protect the community.

The permit received more than 340 comments from residents, environmental advocates and government agencies during the comment period, which were overwhelmingly opposed to the faciltity. EGLE said most of the objections were outside of the scope of the organization’s authority to consider under applicable laws.

“It is vital that air permitting rules ensure consistent, clear rules so that they are not subject to arbitrary decisions,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “But it is abundantly clear in this situation, and many others across the nation, that the tools we are given to protect particularly distressed communities should be strengthened.”

Clark said the agency took every measure it could within existing laws to protect residents in the plant’s vicinity.

“While applying federal and state laws according to our department’s longstanding practice and consistently validated precedent—EGLE broke new ground on this permit in applying location-based environmental justice considerations to the process. In addition to our standard high level of attentiveness to public comment, including those offered by EPA Region 5, we were more proactive in our engagement with the community and use of our legal authority in this matter than we have been for any minor source permit in institutional memory,” Clark said.

The following are among the permit conditions:

- Removing the company’s ability to burn waste oil

- Limiting the sulfur content in fuel

- More stringent testing of stack emissions

- Enhanced fugitive dust plan that includes additional paved areas

- Long- and short-term limits for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) including a VOC testing requirement

The approval starts a 90-day period during which anyone may appeal the decision to circuit court.