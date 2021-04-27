Communities across the state and here in mid-Michigan are getting some help cleaning up their waterways.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced $75,000 in grants will go to 27 local governments and nonprofit organizations for stream cleanup and monitoring through the Michigan Clean Water Corps (MiCorps) program.
EGLE said the annual grants will help foster local stewardship and give a sense of community while providing data that will be used to protect Michigan’s waters.
The organizations selected to receive cleanup funding in 2021 are:
- Benzie Conservation District: $750.20
- Clinton Conservation District: $1,400.00
- City of Ecorse: $2,545.00
- Genesee County Parks: $4,300.00
- Grand Traverse Conservation District: $1,730.00
- Missaukee Conservation District: $4,547.71
- St. Joseph Conservation District: $2,155.00
Three types of monitoring grants are available. Startup grants get groups started with learning and planning, implementation grants fund the first two years of official monitoring, and maintenance grants help groups that are already monitoring to replace equipment and continue their programs. Recipients of these grant in 2021 include:
Startup Grants
- Detroit Zoological Society: $4,247.43
- Eaton County Conservation District: $4,965.01
- Lower Grand River Organization of Watersheds: $4,975.53
- Implementation Grant
- Berrien Conservation District: $13,048.02
Maintenance Grants:
- AuSable Institute: $1,354.50
- Benzie Conservation District: $2,000.00
- Flint River Watershed Coalition: $1,920.00
- Friends of the St. Clair River: $2,000.00
- Friends of the Rouge: $1,963.37
- Grass River Natural Area: $1,999.20
- Kalamazoo Nature Center: $2,000.00
- Little Forks Conservancy: $1,974.53
- Macatawa Area Coordinating Council: $1,876.25
- Manistee Conservation District: $2,000.00
- Missaukee Conservation District: $2,000.00
- Muskegon River Watershed Assembly: $1,999.83
- St. Joseph County Conservation District: $1,583.25
- Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council: $2,000.00
- Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay: $2,000.00
- White River Watershed Partnership: $1,606.00
The MiCorps Volunteer Stream Cleanup Program gives grants to local governments to clean and improve Michigan waterways. Local governments often partner with nonprofits or other volunteer groups for cleanups, which include removing trash and other manmade debris from streams and stream banks.
The cleanup grant program started in 1998 and is funded by fees from the sale of Michigan’s specialty water quality protection license plates, available from the Secretary of State’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.