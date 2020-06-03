The Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy has deployed staff to assist in cleanup efforts following the Midland-area flood damage in collaboration with local responders and federal and state partners.
“Our hearts go out to those whose lives have been torn apart by this disaster,” said Liesl Clark, EGLE director. “Seeing the devastation first-hand last week reinforced for me the need to ensure that we are taking every possible step to both understand why these dams failed, and to provide tools, resources and support to help residents and businesses recover.”
EGLE has begun a forensic investigation into the causes of the Edenville Dam failure after accordance from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
EGLE’s work includes evaluations at DOW, safe debris handling, drinking water impacts and post-flood testing.
