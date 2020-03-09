School districts across Michigan will soon receive new school busses thanks to a grant by a state department.
Districts will replace 300 older buses with models powered by clean diesel and propane engines under grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
According to EGLE, more than $8.7 million in grants will be awarded under their Fuel Transformation Program.
“Replacing older, diesel engines with clean diesel or propane, delivers savings for school districts and will also improve public health at bus stops, on school grounds, and in communities,” said Jack Schinderle, Director of EGLE’s Materials Management Division. “Students who have cleaner air to breathe will do better in school and have fewer health concerns.”
EGLE said the school districts submitted proposals either individually or as a group.
The new buses will operate in 36 counties, including all 10 counties that are in non-attainment for the 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standard for ozone.
According to EGLE, the new buses will reduce oxides of nitrogen, greenhouse gases, particulate matter, and other harmful emissions.
Districts will have new buses on the road within the next two years.
Fuel Transformation Program grants are supported with dollars allocated to Michigan from the Volkswagen settlement. The settlement was a result of Volkswagen’s Clean Air Act violations related to the installation of emissions control defeat devices on thousands of diesel engine vehicles. As part of the settlement, Michigan was allocated a total of $64.8 million and will use 21.5 percent of that total to replace old diesel school buses.
Out of that 21.5 percent, Michigan granted $4.2 million to pay for up to 70 percent of the costs associated with buying 17 electric buses in seven districts around the state as well as Level 2 and DC Fast Charging Stations for the vehicles.
The 25 individual and group grantees, and types and number of buses to be purchased
School district or consortium
Grant total
Diesel
Propane
Brown City Community Schools1
$1,894,648.50
44
20
Chippewa Valley Schools
$597,618.75
25
Corunna Public Schools
$88.000.00
4
Dexter Community Schools
$211,198.00
8
Dundee Community Schools
$26,688.00
1
Durand Area Schools
$164,650.00
4
Fennville Public Schools
$69,285.75
3
First Student Incorporated2
$202,594.52
9
Genesee Intermediate School District3
$216,426.08
8
Grand Ledge Public Schools
$119,141.25
5
Gwinn Area Community Schools
$42,793.20
1
Harbor Springs Public Schools
$27,000.00
1
Hillsdale Community Schools
$28,750.00
1
Ionia Public Schools
$68,849.25
3
Iosco Regional Education Service Agency4
$759,872.85
11
13
Lenawee Intermediate School District5
$340,697.00
8
4
Livingston Educational Service Industry
$66,750.00
3
Meridian Public Schools
$209,527.50
9
Oakland Schools6
$515,000.00
21
Riverview Community Schools
$79,588.80
2
Thornapple Kellogg School District
$40,137.60
1
Utica Community Schools
$701,054.00
30
Wayland Union Schools
$68,833.25
3
Wayne Regional Education Services Agency7
$2,138,287.90
8
48
Whitmore Lake Public Schools
$47,500.00
2
For more information, click here.
