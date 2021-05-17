It’s been one year since the Edenville and Sanford dams failed in mid-Michigan, but there’s still work that needs to be done.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is helping with recovery efforts and planning for the future of affected communities.
May 19 marks one year since the dams failed during a torrential rain event, displacing thousands of residents, damaging businesses and livelihoods, and destroying property and natural resources.
“A year has passed, but for the families and businesses affected by the dam failures it surely feels like only yesterday,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “We had personnel literally on the dam just prior to its failure, and since then we’ve engaged continually with community leaders to provide scientific, logistical, and technical support to help them recover from this disaster.”
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer affirmed the state’s long-term commitment to affected communities.
“It has been one year since the Midland area was faced with a historic flood. When I first toured the damage a year ago, I promised the affected families that we would be with them every step of the way, and that continues today,” Whitmer said. “I want to thank everyone who has come together and stepped up to help rebuild this community. Together, even in the face of challenging circumstances, we’re showing how strong Michiganders can be when we come together. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist and I will always have your back as we continue to recover and rebuild.”
EGLE oversaw emergency work to lower the water levels of the Tobacco River in order to protect downstream residents and properties from future flooding.
The state environment department continues to monitor water quality, help local officials move debris, help restore drinking water infrastructure, mitigating natural resource damages, and helping communities in disaster relief applications.
Clark said with help from the Michigan Legislature and Whitmer, the agency is also moving forward on recommendations from external reviews of its program. That includes more staffers to help with creating a separate Dam Safety Unit inside EGLE’s Water Resources Division.
With that support from the Michigan legislature, the unit will have five full-time staffers, doubling the resources available at the time of last year’s dam failures. At the time, the state had two inspectors to oversee more than 1,000 state-regulated dams.
“With the help of the additional staffing provided by the legislature, we’ve strengthened our efforts to ensure state-regulated dams meet or exceed all safety requirements,” Clark said. “The recovery and restoration efforts at Edenville are still top of mind for us every day, while at the same time we are working hard to help ensure there is never a repeat of this disaster.”
Clark said she looks forward to working with legislators on more recommendations from the program review.
