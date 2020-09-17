The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an emergency order on Thursday, Sept. 17 for Boyce Hydro Power LLC to perform critical repairs at the Edenville Dam.
The dam’s remaining embankment sustained heavy damage during the May floods and requires urgent action to increase public safety, EGLE said.
Since the failure of the dam, the Tobacco River has been flowing through the breach and down the Tittabawassee River channel.
EGLE said that makes it difficult to repair the destroyed M-30 causeway bridge. The department added residents downstream face a threat of another flood if the remaining portion of the dam is unable to impound water from a combination of spring rains and snow melt.
“The continued rerouting of the Tobacco River is delaying necessary safety measures and fixes that are important to stabilize the area affected by the Edenville Dam’s failure,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said. “We don’t want residents who live downstream to face another devastating flood. Boyce needs to step up and do what’s right for the community and property owners, make sure that no further damage is done to natural resources and allow for critical infrastructure work.”
The Edenville Dam is still classified as a high hazard dam.
“Which means that should there be another collapse it could result in severe impacts and even a loss of life downstream from the dam. Without a way to relieve pressure from water held back by the Tobacco side of the dam – which could be exacerbated by just a one- to two-year flood event, which is highly likely over the next year – a collapse could unleash a 10- to 15-foot wave of water that would severely affect properties and infrastructure downstream,” EGLE said.
The emergency order instructs Boyce, which owns the Gladwin County dam, to expedite modifications to the Tobacco spillway.
Boyce must also restore the Tittabawassee River to its former channel below the spillway, EGLE said.
“EGLE has instructed Boyce numerous times since May 22 to undertake sufficient engineering analyses and perform necessary short-term repairs and cleanups. Boyce has not adequately addressed the ongoing hazards to the public, transportation infrastructure and natural resources,” EGLE said.
The order instructs Boyce to submit proof of a contract for the work by Sept. 21 and begin construction by Oct. 19.
If Boyce fails to meet the deadlines, EGLE said they will have the work done and seek to recoup the costs from Boyce.
