No one wants a repeat of historic flooding in Sanford including Village President Delores Porte.
“All of the parties that need to be involved to prevent this from happening in the future are working together,” Porte said.
Porte said she thinks it's important the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) have investigated dam issues and are offering recommendations to prevent future catastrophes.
“It’s good to see that all of the groups like EGLE and the Governor and the four lakes task force the Midland County Commissioner working with the army corps of engineers to make it safe,” Porte said.
Nick Assendelft with EGLE said their dam safety task force has come up with 86 recommendations for improving safety.
Those recommendations were submitted to Governor Gretchen Whitmer who, in the wake of two dam failures in mid-Michigan in May 2020, ordered a review of the condition of dams.
“Taking a look at expanding the dam safety program, we are in the process of hiring more dam safety engineers, that would allow more engineers to have a smaller footprint in terms of the dams that they have oversight for,” Assendelft said. “There were some recommendations about having the damn program as a separate unit within EGLE as opposed to being in the hydrology department."
The EGLE report said improvements can be made, such as providing financing for maintenance, repair, and removal of dams. There are still five remaining high hazard potential dams that are in poor condition in Michigan.
Assendelft added the Edenville Dam in Midland County was on the list until it failed in May.
Porte isn’t sure if these recommendations would have prevented what happened to her town, but either way they are moving forward.
"We need it to be safe,” Porte said.
