The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) received more time to review public comments about a proposed permit for a Genesee County asphalt plant.
EGLE has to decide to approve the permit with or without changes or they can pick to deny the permit. Hundreds of concerns and suggestions were given by the public.
“Every one of these comments is important. We evaluate every comment we receive whether it came in at one of the two hearings, by email, voicemail, or any other way. We take them all seriously. Our decision on the proposed permit will take all of this into account.” Said Mary Ann Dolehanty, air quality division director.
EGLE has until Oct. 28 to make a decision. Information about the Ajax can be found on the pending decision page including records of both the Aug. 3 and Sept. 1 public comments.
Information about this notice and other air quality public notices may be found here.
