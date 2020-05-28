"We're working with a number of different partners in this," Nick Assendelft said.
Assendelft is a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
EGLE has been named as a defendant in at least one class action lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges EGLE neglected the Edenville Dam leading to mass flooding and destruction of property.
EGLE has also been directed by governor Gretchen Whitmer to investigate the failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams.
Leading some to wonder if EGLE should be part of the investigation because it is facing litigation.
"This is going to be a team that is put together that have expertise in this kind of a thing,” Assendelft said. “So, we're going to be working with a lot of partners. A lot of voices are going to be heard in this process. So, I certainly thing being one member of the team of this will really help to conduct a good investigation."
Assendelft says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and outside experts on hydrology and dam construction will all be involved in the investigation.
Assendelft is adamant that EGLE should be a part of the investigation.
TV5 asked if it’s better just for optics at the very least that ELGE is just not involved at all in the investigation and just leave it to these other folks to conduct it?
"Well, we obviously had a role in oversight on this dam so I think our perspective is critical on this."
Assendelft tells us the team that will investigate is still being assembled. He says Whitmer wants preliminary findings presented to her by the end of August.
As of right now it is unclear when the investigation will be complete.
"I think you know it can't begin soon enough essentially right? Because we all want to have answers, we all want to find out how something like this can be avoided in the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.