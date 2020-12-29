The state is urging school districts to participate in a survey to gauge air quality issues to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Basically, make our schools safer during the pandemic for our children to attend in-person classes,” said David Herb, senior environmental engineer for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).
EGLE wants school districts to take part in a survey to gauge the readiness of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to reduce the transmission of infectious aerosols within school buildings.
“What we’re trying to do is assess the HVAC systems at Michigan K-12 public schools to see what condition they are in and to get a better understanding of what upgrades are possible and the cost associated with those upgrades,” Herb said.
Herb said school districts that complete the survey are eligible to request free assistance with recommendations to reduce infectious aerosol transmission.
EGLE launched the Michigan K-12 school HVAC assistance program in October. So far, 60 school districts have taken the survey.
Herb wants to see that number improve. He hopes a webinar in February makes a difference.
“We had hoped there would be more participation at this point, but that’s one reason why we’re having the webinar,” Herb said.
