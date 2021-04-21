The state is reminding people to be cautious around unstable bottomlands on the now exposed riverbeds.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is warning people the exposed riverbeds of the Tittabawassee and Tobacco rivers aren’t safe for recreation.
After the Edenville and Sanford dams broke in May 2020, they have left the rivers at significantly lower levels. As the weather gets warmer, people may be tempted to go out on the riverbeds, but it can be dangerous.
“The terrain of the now exposed bottomlands is a dangerous place for recreating, fires can spread quickly, accidents can happen, and the first responders lack proper access to assist,” said Jay Eickholt, emergency management coordinator for EGLE. “Please follow all posted guidance and recreate in appropriate ways this summer.”
EGLE is also asking people to let vegetation around the bottomlands grow. The plant growth can help stabilize the river bed and minimize erosion.
For more information check out the EGLE website.
