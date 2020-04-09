Eight employees at a Shiawassee County senior care facility have tested positive for COVID-19.
The eight employees from the Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center are in self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the Shiawassee County Health Department.
Seven of the eight employees are also Shiawassee County residents.
The health department said they are working closely with Durand to ensure the safety of residents and staff.
Staff and residents are now getting temperatures taken twice a day and monitoring respiratory health closely. Residents have also been quarantined to their rooms and communal spaces have been shut down.
Staff members who have tested positive have guidelines to follow for returning to work, including being symptom-free, at least seven days out from onset of symptoms and being fever-free for at least three days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.