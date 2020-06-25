The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced several possible community exposure sites in the county.
A group of individuals, several of which later tested positive for COVID-19, visited eight locations over the span of two days including:
Thursday, June 18th:
- Mari Vineyards from 1 - 2 p.m.
- Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery from 2 - 3 p.m.
- Bowers Harbor Vineyards from 3:30 - 4:30 pm
- Amical from 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, June 19th:
- Rooftop bar at Hotel Indigo from 8 - 9 p.m.
- Little Fleet from 9 -10:30 p.m.
- Low Bar from 10:45 - 11:30 p.m.
- Kilkenny's Irish Public House from 11:45 p.m. - 1:45 a.m.
If you visited these locations during these times or shortly after, the health department asks you to self monitor your symptoms for 14 days.
Anyone that is self-monitoring as a result should keep away from family, close contacts and roommates as much as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.