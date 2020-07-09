Eight people who tested positive for COVID-19 reported attending a sand bar party at Littlefield Lake on July 4 and an after-party at a private residence on July 5.
The Central Michigan District Health Department said that numerous individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19 during these events. They say additional cases could be seen in the coming days.
If you were at the bar party at Littlefield Lake or the private after-party that followed on July 4 from 10 a.m. to July 5 at 3 a.m. you are asked to monitor your symptoms.
Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.
Call your physician if you develop fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea.
“We are seeing increases in new cases and new outbreaks of COVID-19”, says Dr. Jennifer Morse, Medical Director for Central Michigan District Health Department. “This is a sobering reminder that this pandemic is far from being over and could overwhelm us again at any time. It is more important than ever to take the only steps we have to keep COVID-19 from getting worse. That includes staying home when ill, avoiding crowded areas, keeping at least 6 feet apart from others, wearing a mask when in public, covering coughs and sneezes, and frequent hand washing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.