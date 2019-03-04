Flint Community Schools said Eisenhower Elementary School is experiencing a water main break.
The school will be closing at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4
The school district said buses will pick up students at 12:15 p.m.
Parents with any questions are asked to call the school at (810) 760-1607.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.