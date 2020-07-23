An employee at El Potrero Mexican Restaurant in Owosso has tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant, located at 1706 W. Main St., is working with the Shiawassee County Health Department.
Anyone who visited El Potrero during the following times and days should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days:
- Thursday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, July 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Individuals should watch for COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
Those who visited the restaurant should also wear a mask when indoors in public, wash their hands often with soap and water, and social distance.
Testing locations can be found by visiting the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.
