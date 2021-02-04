A hitchhiker stole an elderly man’s car, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators say an elderly man this afternoon picked up a hitchhiker south of Vassar near the Hasco Road Trailer Park.
The suspect asked the man to turn down a driveway near a barn. The suspect then told the driver to get out and showed him a crowbar.
The suspect then drove off in the victim’s gray 2009 Dodge Journey, license plate No. BZV916.
Investigators describe the suspect as in his 20s, with medium length blonde hair, a medium build. He was wearing and a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
If anyone has any information, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is asking they call 911 or 989-673-8161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.