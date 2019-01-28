An elderly man was rescued after an early morning fire.
Crews were called to the 4000 block of Lippincott Boulevard in Burton shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 28.
Burton Assistant Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson said the fire was contained mostly in a 3-season room, and the kitchen.
Wilkinson said a 92-year-old man, the only person in the home, was found in the dining room, and taken to the hospital where at last check he was in critical condition.
There was smoke damage throughout the house Wilkinson told TV5.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The man’s name has not been released.
