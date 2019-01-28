An elderly man was rescued after an early morning fire.
Crews were called to the 4000 block of Lippincott Boulevard in Burton on Monday morning for reports of a fire at a home.
Det. Don Schreiber said a 90-year-old man had to be rescued, but will be OK.
No other details have been released.
