An elderly woman is critically injured following a hit and run in Flint Township.
Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, a 91-year-old woman was walking near mailboxes on South Valley Drive when she was hit by a vehicle, Flint Township Police Officers said.
It happened near the intersection of South Valley Drive and Elms Road in Flint Township.
The driver left the scene, leaving the woman in the road with critical injuries, officers said.
The victim was hit taken to the hospital and is still listed in critical condition, according to officers.
Officers are trying to identify the driver and asking anyone with information to call police.
If you have information call Detective Minto at (810) 600-3250 or call Crime Stoppers at (810) 422-JAIL.
