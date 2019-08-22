Police say an 81-year-old woman and her daughter have died after a car left in drive rolled into a Michigan pond, trapping the disabled pair in the vehicle.
The Ford Escape was being driven by an 83-year-old man who was the spouse and father of the victims. Police in Oakland County's Waterford Township say he left the vehicle transmission in drive Wednesday while going into a house.
Police say the Escape "became completely submerged with both passengers still inside." Rescuers pulled the women from the vehicle but neither survived.
The deaths are under investigation. Waterford Township is 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
