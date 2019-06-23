An elderly woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Benzie County.
On June 23 at 1:18 p.m., troopers were sent to a crash on South Marshall Road, south of Narrow Gauge Road in Homestead Township.
Michigan State Police said 16-year-old female from Honor in a 2000 Jeep Cherokee was southbound on South Marshall Road.
A 92-year-old woman from Beulah, Ardith Jones, was turning left out of a driveway in a 2001 Buick Regal to head north on South Marshall Road.
Police said as the Jeep Cherokee came over the hill, the Buick Regal went into the Jeep’s traffic lane.
The 16-year-old driver tried to stop but collided with the 92-year-old’s vehicle.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen driver sustained minor injuries and did not need medical treatment.
Michigan State Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.
