A 68-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Saginaw Township.
It happened on Bock Road and State Street, on Saturday, April 20 at 11:49 a.m.
Police Chief Don Pussehl said a 20-year-old driver from Saginaw Township was southbound on Bock and stopped at the State Street intersection.
While the driver was looking left, he did not see a 68-year-old woman from Saginaw Township in front of his vehicle crossing the street.
As he moved forward he struck the woman.
Chief Pussehl said she sustained a bump on her head and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
The driver was ticketed with disregarding a traffic control device.
