Elder fraud is on the rise. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says older adults lose more than $3 billion each year to scammers.

Tech support scams have been around for years, but thousands of older adults continue to fall prey to them as hackers grow more sophisticated when your computer goes haywire.

It starts with an alarm, and then as one anonymous woman from Georgia describes, “and a voice came on and said your computer has been compromised. This is Microsoft. Please contact the number on your computer. Do not turn the computer off or the data in your computer will be lost.”

She called the number thinking it was Microsoft. After calling the number, the woman was asked to give remote access to her computer.

“He had me press home and the number four,” she describes.

It was like pushing self-destruct. What followed is a $70,000 financial disaster. By going through her computer, the scammers found out where she banked and pretended to connect her with a Wells Fargo fraud prevent agent, who identified himself as David.

The woman was duped into thinking she was the victim of fraud.

“I thought David was Wells Fargo, actually when he called Wells Fargo came up as the caller ID,” the woman said. “So then David called me back and said, just a few minutes later that the feds had instructed him to tell me that we needed to set up an alias account.”

The criminals directed her to two Wells Fargos where she wouldn’t be recognized as a regular customer with her phone in her purse, they listened in as she wired funds totaling $70,000 to Thailand. She was about to wire 100,000 more until her family caught on.

“Thank goodness they caught on and said this doesn’t sound right mom,” she said.

Wells Fargo has a scam warning posted on their website.

“We are saddened to hear that a fraudster was able to scam a customer out of her hard-earned savings. Our employees can help explain the possible risk factors of wire transfers that may expose our customers to financial abuse,” the bank said in response to this case.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has some practical ways to protect yourself when using your computer.

Don’t click any links that pop up on your screen warning you of a computer problem.

Keep your security software up to date

Never give control of your computer or share passwords with anyone who contacts you

If you need help, contact a computer technician that you trust.

You can find more information on how to spot and report tech support scams on the FTC’s website.

The FTC says older adults are five times more likely to lose their money to scammers.

If you see a loved one wrapped up in one of these scams, make sure to intervene before they become a victim.