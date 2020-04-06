Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is seeking election workers to support elections amidst the coronavirus crisis.
Benson said the May 5, local elections will be conducted primarily by mail, but election workers are needed to process and count ballots and staff clerk offices.
“Elections are the foundation of our democracy, and our nation has a long history of holding them even in times of crisis and uncertainty,” Benson said. “All election work will be done in strict adherence to the protocols to prevent coronavirus transmission, including exercising social distancing, using sanitary equipment, and maintaining strong hygiene.”
According to Benson, some clerks have said that many of the election workers that have served them in the past are seniors and not willing to do so in May due to their increased vulnerability to the coronavirus. Benson said her administration is seeking to fill their places with younger and less vulnerable workers by reaching out to large employers, colleges and sports teams.
“Democracy is a team sport, and election workers are the most valuable players,” Benson said.
All registered voters are eligible to serve as election workers statewide, according to Benson. She said those who fill out the interest form will have their information shared with clerks who need assistance.
According to Benson, those who are appointed to work will be paid for their time.
Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order that will close all but one polling place in each election jurisdiction. To encourage everyone who can to stay home and vote by mail, the Department of State will mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters, and all new registrations will be treated like an absentee ballot application, prompting the issuance of an absentee ballot.
“Voters like voting by mail because it is easy, private, and can be done on their own timing and while researching issues and candidates at home,” Benson said. “It also eliminates the possibility of coronavirus transmission for the voter and, with simple precautions like gloves and social distancing, the election workers as well. Finally, voting by mail is absolutely secure, as the signature matching requirement is a built-in security check.”
According to Benson, clerk offices will remain open through Election Day, enabling same-day voter registration and voting in person, including for people with disabilities who wish to vote using assistive equipment, and others to drop off their ballots if they forget to mail it in time.
Voter registration can also be done by mail or online at www.Michigan.gov/Vote through April 20. Between April 20 and May 5, new registrations must be accompanied by proof of residence, which can also be submitted by mail or electronically
If you would like to fill out an interest form, click here.
