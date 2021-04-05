A flock of Bird scooters landed in Midland on Friday.
"People are now going to have another form of transportation that's environmentally friendly, that's also a fun way to get around, especially with the pandemic going on, you're driving by yourself, solo in the fresh air," said Jeff DeHaven, president and CEO of Digital Michigan.
The fleet of electric scooters comes to Midland after being hand selected by Bird Inc. and unanimously approved by Midland City Council.
"It's something that typically a city of this size doesn't get,” DeHaven said. “And then to see businesses reach out immediately to be a part of this and jump on board instantly was just great."
Businesses like Rays Bicycle Shop, Digital Mitten, and Members First Credit Union are all on board.
"In delivering an environmentally friendly transportation solution, to assisting those without other forms of transportation, the scooter program is sure to have a meaningful impact on Midland," said Rachel Finney, digital marketing coordinator at Members First.
In order to ride one of these scooters, all you need to do is download the Bird app. From there, it's one dollar to unlock the scooter, and then 10-15 cents per minute thereafter.
With electric scooters comes safety concerns. DeHaven said they're doing a gradual roll out to monitor how things go.
“For the very first week, we have a launch of 50,” he said. “Mid-month we'll have 75. By the end of the month, we’ll have all 100 out. As we see how things are going, if we need to add more, we'll have the ability to add 50 more."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.