An electrical fire in one of the kiln rooms at Swartz Creek Middle School caused smoke in the building, and forced students to be evacuated.
Superintendent Ben Mainka said that the small fire sparked the evacuation, and caused students to be bussed to the high school gymnasium.
The district said it is closing the middle school for the rest of the day and students will be bused home starting at 10:30 a.m.
Mainka said bus drivers will wait to ensure that every student is able to get into their home.
The district did advise you could pick your student up from the high school.
