While crews were inspecting the Liberty and Independence Bridges in Bay City in late February, they discovered minor electrical problems.
The electrical problems were expected, the Bay City Bridge Partners said in a press release on March 12.
Crews also discovered issues that were difficult to troubleshoot because they don't happen repetitively.
The company said they plan to prioritize maintenance and repairs as follows: immediate fixes (now before shipping season begins), short-term (during the summer), and long-term (as part of planned rehab and replacement).
The list for immediate attention is as follows:
- Cleaning and lubricating the mechanical systems of both bridges
- Maintenance of the electrical, brake and lock systems on both bridges
- Conducting an inventory of existing spare parts and obtaining spares as needed
The following bridge inspections are scheduled:
Independence Bridge
- 3/16/20 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - northbound right lane closure on Harry S. Truman Parkway
- 3/17/20 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - southbound right lane closure on Harry S. Truman Parkway
Liberty Bridge
- 3/18/20 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - westbound right lane closure on Vermont St./Woodside Ave.
- 3/19/20 from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. - eastbound right lane closure on Vermont St./Woodside Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.