A special donation today for teens in Hurley’s Pediatric Unit.
Toys for Hospitalized Children, Community Foundation of Greater Flint and Flint Jewish Federation joined together to donate 20 Amazon tablets, 24 Amazon Echos, as well as 3-month subscriptions to Hulu to Hurley.
While many times hospitals and similar facilities receive donations like Crayons, Legos, or dolls, the gifts may not be age appropriate for teens working to recover.
Patients will get to take one of the electronic devices home with them to help them through continuing treatments, hospital officials said.
