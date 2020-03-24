A Genesee County elementary school stepped up to help central dispatch during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Genesee County Central Dispatch was essentially out of disinfectant wipes until Dieck Elementary School in Swartz Creek surprised them with a donation.
The school donated its entire supply of wipes to dispatch, Executive Director for Genesee County 911 Spring Tremaine said.
The donation included 15 brand-new buckets of wipes, which central dispatch will use "sparingly," Tremaine said.
"This will keep our work stations clean so that we may answer 911 calls for weeks to come. That was the nicest thing to do for us given our current environment. Hopefully we can return the favor sometime," Tremaine said.
