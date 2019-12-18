A nasty virus has hit Verellen Elementary School’s third-grade class in Essexville.
The virus has left at least 30 percent of its students absent from school.
“We usually average about a 90 percent attendance rate, 90 to 95 percent,” said Interim Superintendent of Essexville-Hampton Public Schools Eric Allshouse.
Allshouse said that the school sent a notice to parents that the third-grade classes music concert would be postponed due to the sharp drop in attendance.
He explained that they wanted to prevent the spread of the illness any further. He said the custodial staff has been deep cleaning the classrooms each night.
“We haven’t had any major, huge occurrences but it’s not too unusual,” said Health Officer for the Bay County Health Department Joel Strasz said.
Strasz said that while flu outbreaks aren’t uncommon, they can be avoided rather easily through good hygiene habits like hand washing and flu shots.
He said he commends the district for taking such quick action, especially before winter break.
“Because even though school might be ending in a few days before the break, the virus lasts beyond the school break and so they don’t want it spreading to the holiday season. They don’t want it spread to their other members of their families and as well,” Strasz said.
Allshouse said that while he wants parents to keep their kids home if they’re sick, he wants parents to keep their curriculum going outside of the classroom.
“The learning we do can be done outside of the class too, and so we’re sending work home, reminding them you know to take the time to read with your kids because that just helps a ton,” Allshouse said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.