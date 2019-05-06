A northern Michigan elementary school teacher has been charged with fourth-degree child abuse.
Michigan State Police troopers from the Gaylord Post were called to investigate an alleged complaint of child abuse involving Jennifer Sumbera - a teacher at Wolverine Elementary School - and a student on April 9.
Wolverine Community Schools said the investigation began when they got report of a teacher "forcibly moving a student down a school hallway."
The student was not injured, according to school officials.
The investigation led to a warrant being issued on April 29 for the 44-year-old teacher.
Sumbera turned herself in on May 1, police said.
She has been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the complaint.
If convicted, Sumbera could face up to one year in jail.
Wolverine Community Schools released the following statement:
At Wolverine Community Schools, the safety of our students, staff and families is our number one priority.
On April 3, we received a report that a teacher in our elementary building forcibly moved a student down a school hallway. In accordance with district policies and procedures, we immediately launched an investigation and placed the teacher on administrative leave. The student did not suffer any injuries in connection with the incident, but the actions of the teacher clearly warrant investigation and a review of all facts in order to determine an appropriate outcome.
In addition to our investigation, police also launched an investigation, and the case is currently in the court system. The teacher will remain on administrative leave pending the results of the ongoing legal process.
Jennifer Sumbera was arraigned in court last week on what we understand to be misdemeanor charges related to the incident. Out of respect for the privacy of all parties involved, and because the legal process is ongoing, we will not be making further comment while the matter proceeds. We will provide an update as appropriate if more information becomes available.
Again, at Wolverine Community Schools, the safety of our students, staff and families is our number one priority.
