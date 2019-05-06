A northern Michigan elementary school teacher has been charged with fourth-degree child abuse.
Michigan State Police troopers from the Gaylord Post were called to investigate an alleged complaint of child abuse involving Jennifer Sumbera - a teacher at Wolverine Elementary School - and a student on April 9.
The investigation led to a warrant being issued on April 29 for the 44-year-old teacher.
Sumbera turned herself in on May 1, police said.
She has been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the complaint.
If convicted, Sumbera could face up to one year in jail.
