Elementary students 'adopt-a-grandparent' to help spread joy in 2021

Exhausting, lost, agonizing, lonely - just a few words to describe 2020.
Some of the most affected are those living in assisted living or nursing homes.
To spread positivity and kindness, a local business and a group of elementary students are going out their way to adopt-a-grandparent.
“This is a nationwide project right now, the adopt-a-grandparent project,” said Sarah Bridgewater, the owner of Party Pals Balloonery in Bay City.
The mission: leave sadness and despair in 2020 and spread joy in 2021.
Bridgewater is doing that with the help of third-grade students at Bangor Central Elementary School.
“My good friend Amy who is a third-grade teacher at Bangor Central decided that this would be a great opportunity for her kids and she wanted to get them involved,” Bridgewater said.
“I told the kids what we were going to be doing and they rallied around it,” Amy Bricker, a third-grade teacher at Bangor Central, said. “We instantly filled our 21 residents here,” she continued.
The students adopted all residents at Plainview Assisted Living in Auburn.
“We got some real tough guys and some very gentle ladies,” said Dan Stevens, Plainview Assisted Living Administrator, talking about his residents.
The students got right to work, forming a pen pal relationship with Plainview residents.
“All of her students were able to write letters and hopefully create a pen-palship,” Bridgewater said.
“We wrote our notes in class and I printed them and here we are delivering,” Bricker added.
Third-grade students Carson Wardynski and Hazel Deary shared what they wrote in their letters to residents at Plainview.
“What I like and I asked, one of the questions were, my favorite game is Monopoly, what is yours,” Wardynski said.
“I wrote my name and how old I was,” Deary added.
Bridgewater, Mrs. Bricker, and two of her students took extra time out of their day to deliver to Plainview Assisted Living with more than just a letter, but also with well-crafted balloon bouquets, provided by Party Pals.
The small group was able to see resident’s reactions through an open door and small windows.
“The interaction it is, they are over the moon,” Stevens said.
The act of kindness still comes at an isolating time.
“Now, a lot of our residents, they don’t understand really why their families can’t come and see them,” Stevens explained.
The group of third-grade students and Party Pals have adopted five local facilities and it keeps growing.
“This is the kind of stuff that really lifts everybody’s spirits,” Stevens added.
“I just hope that we can show that it’s important still to be kind to one another and strangers, we talk about kindness being a ripple effect in our class, and I hope that with this group of kids, we can be the beginning of that ripple and just continue watching it spread,” said Bricker.
If you’d like to help their efforts in adopting a grandparent, reach out to Sarah Bridgewater with Party Pals Balloonery.
