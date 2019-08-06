ELGA Credit Union is investigating after several members reported missing money from their accounts.
The credit union said the incident was not a data breach and it was on a small scale.
The credit union serves more than 70,000 members and only a couple hundred were compromised, the credit union said.
A spokesperson for the credit union said they are being proactive and calling members to let them know about the incident. The credit union is also reimbursing members for lost money.
ELGA Credit Union is working diligently to figure out how this happened, the credit union said.
