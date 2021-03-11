Eligible Michigan residents can apply for the Home Heating Credit to help pay their winter energy bills, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Senior citizens, deaf individuals, blind individuals, disabled persons, low-income individuals, and disabled veterans may qualify for the Home Heating Credit. To receive the credit, applicants are not required to file a Michigan individual income tax return.
“If you’re eligible for the Home Heating Credit, I strongly encourage you to apply,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This credit can help keep you warm during our cold seasons, allowing you to spend your money on other important things. Please don’t hesitate to seek out assistance if you think you’re eligible.”
All applications must be received by Sept. 30, 2021. During 2020, the State Treasury Department processed more than $58.3 million.
More information can be found here.
