Mid-Michigan residents continue to be frustrated as they wait their turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s very frustrating because we should be vaccinated by now,” said Julie Radick, Tuscola County resident.
Radick is the primary caregiver for her disabled son, which puts her in phase 1B to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
“It’s really important for me because if something happens to me, there’s no one to care for him,” Radick said.
Her father is also waiting to get vaccinated.
“My dad is 78. He’s waiting to get the vaccine. He hasn’t heard anything and he’s in 1A,” Radick said.
Radick’s frustration is with what she calls a complete lack of communication by her health department.
“There is no communication whatsoever. We’re registered and that’s it,” Radick said.
The Tuscola County Health Department said it can take up to six to eight weeks for eligible individuals to be contacted. Right now, the vaccine allocation for Huron and Tuscola Counties is being prioritized by 75 percent of the supply being used to vaccinate those 65 and older, and 25 percent to school and daycare providers.
The Genesee County Health Department is using a different prioritization model, according to Health Officer Dr. Pamela Hackert.
“People who are most vulnerable should they get infected, and also people who don’t have the ability to quarantine themselves should they be exposed,” Hackert said.
Hackert said last week, Genesee County vaccinated everyone registered with the health department in phase 1A. Still, the reoccurring issue trending statewide is a lack of doses coming into the counties.
