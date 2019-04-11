A Mid-Michigan mother is helping others speak up after going to prison for not speaking up for her abused son who passed away.
6-year-old Elijah Dillard was scaled with hot water and beaten to death by his dad.
According to officials, his dad, Aki Dillard was sentenced to 100 years minimum in prison.
Mio Campbell said she was too scared to protect her son that day because she was being abused too.
“She was victimized just as much as Elijah was,” Ta-Tanesha Jiles, the victim’s aunt said.
Campbell did not save her son from the abuse, for that reason she was sentenced to four years in prison.
“I do feel remorseful, I do live with that pain knowing that I can’t see my son because he’s gone because I couldn’t be a strong mom and protect him. I can’t see my girls because I wasn’t strong enough to protect my son, so I battle every day of my life, I’ll continue to. I know he’s watching over me and guiding me and I feel this is the right thing to do,” Campbell said.
Campbell and Jiles created a non-profit organization called Embrace Your Voice and Break Your Silence to try and save lives.
“I want people to know it’s ok to break your silence. I want people to tell what’s going on,” Jiles said.
