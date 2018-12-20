Middle school students in Flint are getting an early holiday gift from one of the nation’s richest entrepreneurs.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Foundation is planning to give new laptops to call 7th and 8th graders in the Flint Community Schools District during restructuring next year.
“I think that’s pretty cool anything will help,” said Austin Craig, a Flint Community Schools graduate.
Excitement is stirring in Flint after tech billionaire Elon Musk announced he is putting up the funds to help students here get ahead.
“Not everyone has the money to get stuff like that for school,” Craig said.
Thanks to the Musk Foundation, Flint Community Schools now has enough cash to purchase a Google Chromebook for every 7th and 8th-grade students in the district.
School superintendent Derrick Lopez says the over $423,000 donation means a lot.
“This infusion of love and capital into the lives of kids really does warm my heart,” Lopez said. “Because it says that our kids are worth it.”
Lopez says the laptops will go a long way toward the district’s effort to focus more on math and science.
“We’re going to begin that work this February,” Lopez said. “We will actually begin to train our 6th and 7th graders as to using this technology as a tool of education as opposed to an entertainment tool.”
Lopez said that they’re investing into middle school age children because this is a critical time in their educational development.
“It’s a pivot point for all education frankly,” Lopez said. “That’s when children have their learning pathways most open. Actually able to absorb information like a sponge.”
Lopez started his new role as superintendent just four months ago.
He says he has been in touch with the Musk Foundation since day one.
He hopes the partnership with the organization will be a long one.
“He says there’s more to come I take him at his word and I think it also shows what love and support people have for the kids in Flint,” Lopez said.
