IMAGE: Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits a Mid-Michigan school

 Source: WNEM

Elon Musk has made a surprise visit to Mid-Michigan.

Musk, the tech billionaire known for Tesla and SpaceX, was at Doyle-Ryder Elementary in Flint on March 22.

He spoke to an auditorium full of students Friday morning.

